Amazon gives e-commerce giant its own internet domain

Whither political power?
There is a long way to go till women realise their political power, says Sangeeta Kushwaha. Living in tiny ...
E-commerce giant Amazon was on its way to running its own online neighbourhood on Monday after the internet’s address keeper granted the “.amazon” domain to the company.
After waiting in vain for years for the US online retail colossus and an alliance of South American countries to resolve their battle over the right to web addresses ending with “.amazon,” the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) this month sided with the Seattle-based company.
In 2012, Amazon applied for “.amazon” and two internationalized versions of the name. Brazil and several other countries put the US company on notice that they were opposed to the idea.
“Due to its inseparable semantic relation to the Amazon forest, that domain should not be, in any way, the monopoly of a company,” the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs argued on its website.
“On the contrary, it is imperative that the States concerned be able to participate in the management and use of the name in order to defend and promote the natural, cultural and symbolic heritage of the Amazon region, as well as foster the regional economy and the digital inclusion of the populations living there,” they added.
ICANN said it balanced concerns of all involved and stalled the company’s application for the domain in hopes the internet firm and member states of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) would work out a solution.
“ACTO and the Amazon corporation have been unable to come to a mutually acceptable solution or agree on an extension of time for continued discussions,” ICANN said.
“In light of this, the board is now moving forward with the next steps laid out. and is directing ICANN org to continue processing the .AMAZON applications toward delegation,” they explained. There will be a public comment period as per procedures established for granting new domain names.
The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said it feared the ICANN decision did not sufficiently take into account the interests of the South American governments involved and undermined the rights of sovereign states.
There is a long way to go till women realise their political power, says Sangeeta Kushwaha. Living in tiny ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
Users can consider buying now as the fundamentals suggest a price rally
India should do more to fill the vacuum caused by the trade tiff: Convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation
...as equities and dollar surge
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
A 16-day journey through the villages of Uttar Pradesh and conversations with people — from Muzaffarnagar to ...
We realised that we didn’t need to go out to the swiftlets. Rather, let them come to us
The upcoming cricket World Cup is expected to be a run-fest on an unprecedented scale
As folks everywhere binge-watch on streaming platforms, Mumbaikars still flock to the live magic of musicals ...
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...