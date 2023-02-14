As per media reports, Amazon is in talks with Times Internet to seek opportunities for the acquisition of MX Player. The report supports the claim of Amazon gearing to expand its entertainment into overseas market.

Amazon is still in the talks, but yet there is no other detail out in to the public domain about the acquisition. Deals of the acquisition are not finalised as of now.

Other than Amazon, Zee Entertainment and Sony are also in the queue for making the acquisition, reports suggests.

Times Internet acquired MX Player for $140 million in 2018. MX Player boasts of around 300 million users globally.

MX Player has captured the Indian market by offering a wide video range that includes access to live cable TV channels for free. MX Player gains most of its revenue through advertisements. MX Player claims to have over 150 million active users in India.