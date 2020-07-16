Amazon incorporates live streaming to its Amazon Influencer Program

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Tech giant Amazon is all set to incorporate live streaming to its Amazon Influencer Program that will help social media influencers to earn commission on the purchase of Amazon products flashed on their screens while streaming, Tech Crunch reported.
Earlier under the Program, influencers could earn by pointing at Amazon products on the videos posted on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The new option will not only help influencers earn money but will also cater to Amazon’s own live services, which it initiated last year to garner customers via live video.
Amazon Live worked like any other telemarketing services where the hosts encouraged viewers to buy Amazon-featured products and talk about their effectiveness. Underneath the video, a carousel is given which direct customers to shop the featured items.
Amazon Influencer was launched by the tech giant in 2017 to bank on the growing base of social media influencers and drive the sales.
The Amazon Influencer Program is an extension of the existing online Associate’s program for social media influencers. With the Influencer Program, users get their own page on Amazon with a URL to showcase the products you recommend to your followers.
This gives users an additional way to direct traffic to Amazon, which is especially useful where hyperlinking isn't possible, mentioned the company in its official site.
According to Amazon, the influencers have been compartmentalized according to their experience. For novices, Amazon offers paid commission on qualifying purchases through Amazon’s Onsite Associates program. Experienced ones get the opportunity to showcase products on their own videos with their own storefront and Amazon Live.
A-Listers also receive priority support and special access to Amazon Live events and opportunities, Amazon mentioned.
Speaking of the new initiative, Munira Rahemtulla said in a statement cited in the Tech Crunch report: “We’re focused on bringing customers a fun and interactive shopping experiences, while also helping influencers grow their businesses on Amazon.”
“Livestreaming enables creativity, connection, and inspiration, and the opportunities are endless – we’re excited to introduce the Amazon Live Creator app to influencers and can’t wait to see what they’ll create for Amazon customers,” she added.
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...