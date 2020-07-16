Amazon incorporates live streaming to its Amazon Influencer Program

Tech giant Amazon is all set to incorporate live streaming to its Amazon Influencer Program that will help social media influencers to earn commission on the purchase of Amazon products flashed on their screens while streaming, Tech Crunch reported.

Earlier under the Program, influencers could earn by pointing at Amazon products on the videos posted on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The new option will not only help influencers earn money but will also cater to Amazon’s own live services, which it initiated last year to garner customers via live video.

Amazon Live worked like any other telemarketing services where the hosts encouraged viewers to buy Amazon-featured products and talk about their effectiveness. Underneath the video, a carousel is given which direct customers to shop the featured items.

Amazon Influencer was launched by the tech giant in 2017 to bank on the growing base of social media influencers and drive the sales.

The Amazon Influencer Program is an extension of the existing online Associate’s program for social media influencers. With the Influencer Program, users get their own page on Amazon with a URL to showcase the products you recommend to your followers.

This gives users an additional way to direct traffic to Amazon, which is especially useful where hyperlinking isn't possible, mentioned the company in its official site.

According to Amazon, the influencers have been compartmentalized according to their experience. For novices, Amazon offers paid commission on qualifying purchases through Amazon’s Onsite Associates program. Experienced ones get the opportunity to showcase products on their own videos with their own storefront and Amazon Live.

A-Listers also receive priority support and special access to Amazon Live events and opportunities, Amazon mentioned.

Speaking of the new initiative, Munira Rahemtulla said in a statement cited in the Tech Crunch report: “We’re focused on bringing customers a fun and interactive shopping experiences, while also helping influencers grow their businesses on Amazon.”

“Livestreaming enables creativity, connection, and inspiration, and the opportunities are endless – we’re excited to introduce the Amazon Live Creator app to influencers and can’t wait to see what they’ll create for Amazon customers,” she added.