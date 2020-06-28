Info-tech

Amazon India announces 20,000 seasonal jobs in customer service

Our Bueau Bengaluru | Updated on June 28, 2020 Published on June 28, 2020

Most of the positions are part of Amazon’s ‘Virtual Customer Service’ programme that provides flexible work-from-home options   -  Nagara Gopal@thehindu

Amazon India today announced that it has opened close to 20,000 seasonal employment opportunities in its customer service (CS) organisation to ensure customers worldwide continue to have a seamless online shopping experience.

The new positions are now open in Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangaluru Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow. Most of the positions are part of Amazon’s ‘Virtual Customer Service’ programme that provides flexible work-from-home options.

The new positions will require associates to support customer needs and deliver personalised, peculiar experiences that customers love through various mediums like email, chat, social media and phone. The eligibility criteria for these positions include – minimum educational qualification of 12th standard pass and proficiency in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Kannada.

“We are continuously evaluating hiring needs across the customer service organisation in response to the growing customer demand. We estimate that customer traffic will further scale up over the next six months with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons. The new associates who will join us in our offices or work from home through our virtual customer service programme will play a key role in relentlessly advocating for our customers and raising the bar on their experience,” said Akshay Prabhu, Director – Customer Service, Amazon India.

“Over the past few months, we have scaled up to prioritise the safety of our CS associates and continue to serve our customers’ needs. These new seasonal positions will provide candidates job security and livelihood during these unprecedented times,” added Prabhu.

Collaborative customer service

Amazon is investing in building a collaborative customer service work environment, offering opportunity for growth. Based on the candidates’ performance as well as business needs, a percentage of the present temporary positions are likely to be converted into permanent positions towards the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Amazon had announced that it plans to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network. The jobs created both directly and indirectly will be across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, and are in addition to the 700,000 jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last seven years in India.

