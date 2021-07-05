Amazon India announces ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ sale

Amazon India on Monday announced ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ sale with a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and accessories.

Customers can avail up to 40 per cent off on their favourite smartphone brands, including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and Oppo, amongst others. The latest launched Samsung M32, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Tecno Spark 7T will be available with bank offers. The sale is live until July 8, 2021.

Customers can get a 10 per cent instant discount of up to ₹1,250 using SBI Credit Cards or EMI payments. They can also avail exchange offers and No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on select smartphones and accessories.

Here are a few smartphone brands on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers:

OnePlus

Various discounts and EMI options will be available on OnePlus smartphones as part the Upgrade days sale. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available starting ₹22,999. OnePlus 9 5G series will be on sale during the event starting ₹39,999 with various bank offers. Customers will be able to get up to ₹4,000 off on OmePlus smartphones with bank offers and can also get up to nine months of No Cost EMI.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi smartphones will be available with various exchange offers and discounts. Mi 11X will be available with exchange offers at the price of ₹29,999 along-with No cost EMI offers. The Redmi series will also have deals and additional bank offers.

Samsung

Customers will have offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 25 per cent off on top-rated smartphones, bank offers and up to nine-month No Cost EMI during the Upgrade Days. Samsung M31s will be available at ₹16,999. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available with discounts up to ₹8,000 and additional bank offers.

Apple iPhone

Customers can get iPhone 12 at ₹70,900 with a discount of ₹9,000.

Vivo

As part of the sale, customers will receive up to 30 per cent off on Vivo smartphones with an additional up to ₹2,500 off with exchange.

Oppo

The offer will be up to 35 per cent off on Oppo smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI.

There will also be deals on brands like Tecno, iTel, Coolpad, Honor and Lava smartphones. Customers can get up to 65 per cent off on power banks and bestselling mobile accessories starting ₹99. Headsets will be available at a price starting ₹199.