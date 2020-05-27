Info-tech

Amazon India offers sellers free Covid-19 health insurance

Sangeetha Chengappa Bengaluru | Updated on May 27, 2020 Published on May 27, 2020

Amazon.in is providing a Covid-19 health insurance policy free of cost to its sellers in India.

The insurance will help cover the expenses related to Covid-19 hospitalisation and treatment as well as ambulance assistance and ICU charges of up to ₹50,000, and will be valid for one year after activation, said the company.

Amazon will fully fund the premium for this health insurance. It has partnered with Acko General Insurance to manage the policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements. This is expected to benefit lakhs of Amazon sellers who have had an active product listing on Amazon.in between January 2019 and May 26, 2020.

Gopal Pillai, VP, Seller Services, Amazon India, said: “We are facing an unprecedented situation that has affected the lives of millions of people around the world. In these difficult times, the health and safety of our sellers is of utmost importance to us and we are completely committed to support them. Good health is the foundation for our sellers to run their business; therefore, we are rolling out a group health insurance benefit to help them cover for medical expenses in case of hospitalisation and treatment due to Covid-19.”

“While we sincerely hope none of our sellers need to use this, we want to make sure they have a sense of security and one less thing to worry about while they focus on developing their business,” added Pillai.

How sellers can register

Amazon will open a seven-day enrolment window, wherein sellers can register themselves by providing basic personal details and KYC documents. No medical tests will be required for registration. For each seller account, only one person will be covered under the insurance policy. Once the requisite details are processed, a unique health identification (UHID) number will be issued to the sellers by Acko, which they can use to file their claims and reimbursements.

To claim Covid-19 related hospitalisation and treatment expenses, registered sellers will have to intimate Acko. A standard waiting period of 15 days will be applicable at the start of the insurance policy.

