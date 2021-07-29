Amazon India saw highest participation from SMBs during Prime Day 2021

This year, Amazon India saw the highest participation from small and medium businesses (SMB) in its annual Prime Day Sale. A total of 1,26,003 sellers participated in the two-day event held from July 26-July 27. Out of these, 31,230 sellers saw their highest-ever single-day sales and nearly 25% more sellers grossed sales over ₹1 crore as compared to Prime Day 2020.

These participating sellers were from across India including Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities like Barnala (Punjab), Champhai (Mizoram), Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Valsad (Gujarat), and Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh). “Prime members shopped from more than 1,26,000 SMBs and stores from across more than 6,800 pin-codes, making it the biggest ever sales for Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) on Amazon.in,” said Akshay Sahi, Director - Prime and Fulfillment Experience, Amazon India.

Over 70% of new Amazon prime members placed orders from outside of the top 10 cities in India. Commenting on the participation of Tier 2, Tier 3 customers’ in Prime Day sales, Sahi told BusinessLine, “Amazon has been seeing a rise in prime day orders from Tier 1, Tier 2 cities over the past few years, and the upward trend has continued in 2021 as well.” Overall, prime day orders were placed by customers from over 96% pincodes of India.

Fire TV Stick most sold product

Personal computing, beauty, apparel, home & kitchen, smartphones, and pantry were some of the most sold categories in the prime day sales. In terms of most popular brands, electronic products like the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy (M31s), boAt Airdopes, and Mi 3i 20000 mAh power bank saw the most traction. Overall, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick was the highest selling product in the Prime Day Sale.

In the entertainment category, Prime Reading eBook borrowing customers increased by 50% with over a 50% increase in first-time borrowing. Indian authors like Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik, and Preeti Shenoy were the most read. On Prime Video, local language movies – Narappa (Telugu), Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil), and Malik (Malayalam), were each watched in over 3,200 towns and cities in India and in over 150 countries and territories globally. Further, Prime members listened to music in over 50 languages during the prime day sale, among other trends.