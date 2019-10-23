Amazon India ties up with Railways to build a freight product for e-commerce

When awards divide us
Amazon India has partnered with the Indian Railways on a pilot programme to carry out inter-city transportation of e-commerce packages. This partnership is the first in the industry that enables the Indian Railways to build an e-commerce product for freight transportation .
Amazon India has been transporting customer packages with the Indian Railways on three routes — New Delhi to Mumbai; Mumbai to New Delhi; and New Delhi to Kolkata. The company has seen an improvement in speed for ground transportation and increased reliability of packages transported through the Railways’ network. With the initial learnings, Amazon India is working with the Indian Railways to build an e-commerce transportation product that will enhance capacity planning, contract payment methods, infrastructure and security of freight movement .
“ The reach and speed of the Indian Railways will further help us fulfil customer orders faster and reliably across the country. We are committed to a long-term partnership with the Indian Railways, and are excited to partner with them to build freight movement solutions for the e-commerce industry,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Middle Mile Transportation, Amazon India.
Last month, the Indian Railways partnered with Amazon India for a pilot project to set up pick-up kiosks in four railway stations —Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan .
“Partnering with the e-commerce sector is an important step towards building a sustainable model that will utilise the railways’ capacity. The learnings from the partnership with an e-commerce player like Amazon will help us build a long term, robust product for the rest of the industry,” said a source in the Indian Railways.
