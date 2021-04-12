Amazon India to cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for 10 lakh people

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Amazon India today announced that it will cover the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for over 10 lakh people.
This includes its India employees, associates, sellers with active listings since last year, operations partner network of Delivery Service Partner associates, including Amazon Flex drivers, I Have Space (IHS) store partners, trucking partners and also their eligible dependents.
The e-commerce giant has also set up comprehensive support mechanisms for employees and associates working with Amazon and hired through staffing agencies, it said.
“Amazon India supports cost coverage for Covid-19 treatment, hospital search and coverage of prescribed Covid-19 tests. Initiatives have been scaled and evolved to address the prevailing situation,” the company said in an official release.
“These new benefits are on top of the $2.5 billion Amazon has invested in special bonuses and incentives for teams globally over the last year, and the $11.5 billion the company has invested in Covid-19-related measures overall,” it said.
The Amazon Relief Fund (ARF) was launched in India in April 2020 with a $25 million relief fund for partners and continues to provide support to all eligible individuals.
Qualifying individuals who have been quarantined or diagnosed with Covid-19 can utilise ARF. The company extended the ‘Amazon Relief Fund’ to all eligible delivery associates who are part of the Delivery Service Partner Program, Amazon Flex program and trucking partners providing transportation support in the event of financial hardships.
Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President & Country Manager, Amazon India said, “Over the last year, it has been humbling to see the way our teams, sellers and partners have responded to the challenging situation posed by COVID-19 across the country. We have seen so much innovation, and most importantly across teams we have seen a strong urge to serve the people of India and keep customers safe.”
“We are encouraging eligible individuals to get vaccinated, and will cover the cost of vaccination for our employees, associates, Operations partner network, sellers and their eligible dependents to ensure their continued safety.”
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...