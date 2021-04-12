Amazon India to cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for 10 lakh people

Amazon India today announced that it will cover the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for over 10 lakh people.

This includes its India employees, associates, sellers with active listings since last year, operations partner network of Delivery Service Partner associates, including Amazon Flex drivers, I Have Space (IHS) store partners, trucking partners and also their eligible dependents.

The e-commerce giant has also set up comprehensive support mechanisms for employees and associates working with Amazon and hired through staffing agencies, it said.

“Amazon India supports cost coverage for Covid-19 treatment, hospital search and coverage of prescribed Covid-19 tests. Initiatives have been scaled and evolved to address the prevailing situation,” the company said in an official release.

“These new benefits are on top of the $2.5 billion Amazon has invested in special bonuses and incentives for teams globally over the last year, and the $11.5 billion the company has invested in Covid-19-related measures overall,” it said.

The Amazon Relief Fund (ARF) was launched in India in April 2020 with a $25 million relief fund for partners and continues to provide support to all eligible individuals.

Qualifying individuals who have been quarantined or diagnosed with Covid-19 can utilise ARF. The company extended the ‘Amazon Relief Fund’ to all eligible delivery associates who are part of the Delivery Service Partner Program, Amazon Flex program and trucking partners providing transportation support in the event of financial hardships.

Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President & Country Manager, Amazon India said, “Over the last year, it has been humbling to see the way our teams, sellers and partners have responded to the challenging situation posed by COVID-19 across the country. We have seen so much innovation, and most importantly across teams we have seen a strong urge to serve the people of India and keep customers safe.”

“We are encouraging eligible individuals to get vaccinated, and will cover the cost of vaccination for our employees, associates, Operations partner network, sellers and their eligible dependents to ensure their continued safety.”