Amazon India vaccinates 1 lakh-plus frontline associates, employees and their dependents

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
After launching its first on-site vaccination event for frontline teams three weeks ago, Amazon India today completed vaccinating over 100,000 people, including frontline associates, employees and their dependents.
The on-site vaccination events are currently being hosted in 26 cities, including key metros and cities such as Ludhiana, Ranchi and Raipur, in conjunction with licensed healthcare partners. The company will continue to expand these events to more cities and towns such as Mysore, Surat and Indore over the coming weeks, strengthening its commitment to make vaccination a ready choice for 10 lakh people, including employees, partners and SMB sellers and their dependents.
Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services said, “In line with our efforts to ensure the health and safety of our teams, we have made vaccination a ready choice for all our employees, partners, sellers and their dependents. We are thankful to the Government authorities and healthcare providers for partnering in this effort.”
Amazon India is enabling multiple channels, including easy access to hospitals, vaccination reimbursements and on-site events to encourage its employees to get vaccinated.
In addition to the on-site vaccination programme, the company has put in place several initiatives for those who do not have access to on-site vaccination events. Amazon India is offering up to Rs 750 as special pay to frontline employees who choose to get vaccinated. Additionally, they have put together a Covid-19 specific benefits and support system to help frontline workers and their eligible dependents. These include salary advance, Covid-19 special leave, and isolation facility support, to name a few. These benefits are on top of the $2.5-billion Amazon has invested in special bonuses and incentives for its teams worldwide over the last year and the $11.5 billion it has invested in Covid-related measures overall.
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
