Amazon introduces Live TV feature for Fire TV devices in India

Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of a new Live TV feature for Fire TV devices in India.

The feature will let viewers watch live content from subscribed content providers on their devices.

Live content will be available from a new ‘Live’ tab added to the navigation pane and an ‘On Now’ row on the Fire TV home screen. The ‘On Now’ row will show all programmes that are live on different channels at that particular time. A red bar at the bottom of the thumbnail within the row will also show the real-time progress of these shows.

Customers can also access the integrated channel guide for these subscribed apps. The Fire TV channel guide will be available from the ‘Options’ row of the ‘Live’ tab. For customers using the newly launched Fire TV Lite, channel guide will also be available through the guide button on their Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

The initial set of content providers for the newly launched feature in India include SonyLIV, Voot, Discovery+ and NextG TV. Zee5 will soon be joining the list, Amazon said.

Customers can also access these channels through Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa with commands such as “Alexa, Watch (channel name)”.

The new ‘Live’ tab will begin rolling out today for all existing Fire TV and Fire TV Edition customers. Amazon will make the feature available for new customers within a few weeks after the device is activated.

Amazon is making the ‘On Now’ row available to existing customers based on their app downloads and subscription status. For new customers, the ‘On Now’ row will be accessible once they download and subscribe to the integrated apps.