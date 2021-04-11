Amazon launches Mentor Connect programme to speed up growth of start-ups and emerging brands

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Amazon.in on Sunday announced the launch of “Amazon Mentor Connect” programme ahead of its flagship event — Smbhav.
The programme is aimed at accelerating the growth of start-ups and emerging brands enrolled in the Amazon Launchpad programme, helping them gain exclusive access to guidance from VCs, industry veterans and Amazon leaders through expert knowledge sharing sessions, networking events and 1:1 mentorship sessions. Mentors from educational institutions and VC firms like Fireside Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, Elevation Capital, Tomorrow Capital have already signed up for this programme to contribute to the Indian start-up growth story.
Start-ups and emerging brands can access guidance from these mentors through various ways — one-to-one mentorship with chosen mentors over a 3-month period, ongoing networking opportunities with a wider pool of industry experts, or knowledge sharing sessions between these experts and other Launchpad brands. This offers entrepreneurs a platform to engage, learn and showcase their start-ups to the industry’s leading subject matter experts to help tackle strategic and functional challenges.
The Mentor Connect programme is not limited to start-ups and emerging brand owners enrolled in the Amazon Launchpad programme, but will also be extended to the winners of the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship challenge in the upcoming second edition of Amazon Smbhav summit to be hosted from April 15-18, 2021. The winners will be the first cohort of start-ups to receive the benefits associated with the Amazon Mentor Connect programme.
“India has a large start-up ecosystem that is key to disruptive innovation and accelerating India’s progress towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Most of these start-ups are led by first time entrepreneurs who have the passion to drive a change, but don’t have the experience to deal with the breadth of challenges they face along the way. With Amazon Mentor Connect programme, we aim to create a support system to help start-ups unlock their potential by providing them with the right kind of mentoring that can help them scale their business, avoid blind spots, learn from experience of existing leaders, open new doors and help them unlock infinite possibilities for a Digital India” said Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India.
Amazon Launchpad is a programme that showcases differentiated products from start-ups and emerging brands to millions of Amazon customers and has been instrumental in helping brands scale at an accelerated rate since its inception in India in December 2016.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...