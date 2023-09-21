Amazon has launched Multi-Channel Fulfilment (MCF) in India. With this, sellers, including D2C brands, manufacturers, and retailers from across industries, can enhance their fulfilment operations and customer experience.

They can leverage Amazon’s pan-India presence, fulfilment centres and logistics capabilities to handle customer orders received from a range of sales channels, including their own websites, enabling seamless fulfilment with exceptional speed and convenience.

Through MCF, Amazon democratises customer order fulfilment, and enables sellers to expand their market reach in India by leveraging Amazon’s extensive coverage of India’s serviceable pin codes (20,000+ pin codes), opening up new business opportunities, said the company.

“This innovative fulfilment solution ensures super-fast delivery, 24x7 fulfilment of customer orders, and removes the need for inventory pooling for separate sales channels. Its seamless integration, advanced technology, best-in-class fulfilment, vast delivery coverage, advanced tracking, and comprehensive support, enable sellers to thrive in the Indian market,” said Vivek Somareddy, Vice-President, Fulfilment Channels & Global Trade, Amazon India.

MCF makes it easy for sellers to create orders for their off-Amazon shoppers, track them, and generate tax invoices, while ensuring swift shipping and faster delivery. It simplifies the fulfilment process for sellers, enhances customer experience, and offers opportunities for increased sales. With MCF, sellers can automate their off-Amazon orders, thus removing complexities and simplifying the entire order fulfilment process.

Sellers will also benefit from Fulfilment by Amazon – a flexible, affordable, and scalable storage and fulfilment solution spanning a number of services, including inbound transportation, labelling, storage, order management, pick-pack and shipping services, which enables sellers to streamline operations and maximise efficiency, said the company.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit