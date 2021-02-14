Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi

Amazon on Sunday announced the launch of seller registrations and account management services on the Amazon India marketplace in Marathi.

With this, the sellers will be able to register and manage their online business in Marathi.

The tech giant further said that over 85,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from tier – 1 and below markets like Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nagpur, Jalgaon among many cities in Maharashtra. They will benefit from the launch of seller registrations and account management services in Marathi.

The features available in Marathi include services ranging from registering as an Amazon seller for the first time, managing orders to inventory management and accessing performance metrics.

The experience has been made available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app. Amazon also provides Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Marathi.

“The launch in Marathi is followed by the recently launched seller registrations and account management services in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil, which saw over 50,000 new Amazon sellers sign up on the Amazon.in marketplace in a language of their convenience,” the company said in an official blog post.

Amazon Sellers can change their preferred language on Amazon’s Seller website as well as the Seller mobile app.

Sellers registering through desktop can change their preferred language by accessing the ‘language drop-down’ available on every page, at the top-right corner. The language can be changed through the language drop-down on the bottom left corner while registering and through the Seller App from the ‘Settings’ menu. Amazon will continue to evolve the experience to add more features in Marathi, it said.

“Language is a prominent barrier that Indian MSME’s face when they seek to leverage eCommerce to expand their business,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director- MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India.

“As we move to enable more micro, small and medium enterprises to embrace eCommerce, we remain committed to strengthening our vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives. The launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers in Marathi is a major step in that direction and in line with our pledge to digitize 10 million MSMEs by 2025,” added Bhasin.