Amazon launches Startup accelerator to help emerging Indian brands access global markets

E-commerce major Amazon on Tuesday said that it’s collaborating with Startup India to launch an accelerator program to facilitate early-stage start-ups in the consumer products space to sell their products in the international markets.

This is part of the Amazon’s Global Selling Propel programme designed to provide support to emerging Indian brands and start-ups to reach customers across the globe.

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice-President and Country Head Amazon India said, “Amazon Global Selling, our flagship program to grow exports from India is witnessing tremendous momentum with increasing interest from exporters across India. Our partnership with Startup India to launch this accelerator program will provide emerging brands an opportunity to bring their business propositions to life and help create globally popular brands from India.”

“With Amazon Global Selling we will continue to make exports simple and accessible to businesses of all sizes and fulfil our commitment of enabling $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025,” he added.

As part of the Startup Accelerator, Amazon has constituted a mentorship board consisting of Amazon leaders from India and across the world, VCs and senior leaders from Startup India, Invest India who will engage with emerging brands and provide them tailored resources and mentorship on the global demand patterns and insights on building successful exports business through ecommerce, the company added.

The accelerator program will provide start-ups an opportunity to showcase their business proposition to partner VC firms – Sequoia Capital India and Fireside Ventures. The top three winners will get a chance to win a total equity free grant of $50,000 from Amazon, the statement added.

Entries for the start-up accelerator open from Tuesday till February 7. Ten shortlisted applicants will be inducted into the start-up accelerator and will have access to a six week mentorship programme.