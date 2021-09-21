Amazon launches next generation of Kindle Paperwhite with two new models in India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Amazon has announced the launch of the next generation of Kindle Paperwhite with two new models- the new Kindle Paperwhite and the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in India.
The new generation of Kindle Paperwhite comes with a larger display, a new adjustable warm light, and increased battery life.
The new Signature Edition adds an auto-adjusting light sensor. It is also the first-ever Kindle to offer wireless charging.
Also read: Kindle Paperwhite 2018: Now refined and waterproof with more features
The all-new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 6.8-inch display, the largest ever on a Kindle Paperwhite. The 300 ppi display is glare-free and offers an additional 10 per cent brightness at the maximum setting. It has an adjustable warm light and a white-on-black dark mode.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also comes with an auto-adjusting front light that automatically adjusts the brightness of the display based on the lighting around the reader.
The new devices offer up to 10 weeks of battery life. They support fast USB-C charging. The devices can be fully charged in 2.5 hours when using a 10W adapter or larger, Amazon said.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the first Kindle to offer wireless charging and can be used with any compatible Qi wireless charger (sold separately).
The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with the 8 GB standard storage while the Signature Edition offers 32 GB of storage.
Kindle Paperwhite comes with a completely redesigned Kindle interface, adding several new features for a more intuitive experience.
“The updated experience provides an easy way to switch between the home screen, your library, or your current book, while a new library experience includes new filters and sort menus, a new collections view, and an interactive scroll bar,” Amazon said.
Users can pair their device to their phone with the Kindle app for iOS and Android. Settings are accessible in one swipe. Users can then adjust features such as screen brightness, or turn on airplane or dark mode. These new software features will roll out through the end of the year.
The new Kindle Paperwhite also comes with features such as Whispersync and Whispersync for Voice, the ability to see the cover of the book that a user is currently reading on the lockscreen of select Kindle devices, Word Wise to provide short, simple definitions that automatically appear above difficult words along with other accessibility features.
As with all Kindle e-readers, the new Kindle Paperwhite models come with instant access to the Kindle Store.
Apart from this, the models have been built with 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and 70 percent recycled die-cast magnesium, with sustainability in mind, Amazon said. Plus, 96 percent of this device’s packaging is made of wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.
The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is priced at ₹13,999 and available in 8 GB in black. The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will cost ₹17,999, available in 32 GB, also in black.
Both devices are available for pre-order, and come with the offer to redeem Kindle credits worth ₹500 which can be used towards eBook purchases, at up to 80 per cent of the book price.
The Kindle Paperwhite will start shipping from October 27 and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition from November 4.
