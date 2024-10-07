Amazon recently acquired certain assets of MX Player, including the MX Player app, a free streaming OTT service in India. With this acquisition, Amazon is merging two free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services – MX Player and Amazon miniTV into one service - Amazon MX Player.

“Today we are bringing together the vast reach of MX Player with the advertising tech that leverages Amazon’s billions of customer signals,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising India. “It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to a large and engaged base across India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom.”

Amazon said it will continue to invest in originals and returning seasons of popular shows to provide advertisers the opportunity to deepen their relationships with viewers.

“Amazon and MX Player obsess over customer experience and are both believers in the future of free entertainment,” said Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player. “Being part of Amazon will allow us to continue to delight millions of viewers nationwide. We will offer high-quality entertainment and streaming experiences faster than we could have done independently while continuing to keep the service free. This merger will mean great things for our viewers, advertisers, and content partners, and will let us bring MX Player to even more people in India.”