E-commerce company Amazon has opened a 9.5-acre campus at Gachibowli.

The 1.8 million sq ft space can house 15,000 employees.The company has about 62,000 employees working in the country.

The new campus has been inaugurated by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The new campus, built in three years, is Amazon's first owned office outside the US, and is the single largest building globally.