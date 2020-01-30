Amazon partners Eastern Railway to have pick-up kiosks at Sealdah

Amazon India has partnered with the Eastern Railway to set up a pick-up kiosk (for packages) at Sealdah Railway Station in Kolkata. Sealdah is one of the busiest railway stations in the country, with a daily footfall of nearly 2 million.

In 2019, as a pilot, Amazon India partnered with the Indian Railways to launch pick-up kiosks in four railway stations across Mumbai. The pick-up kiosks enable the company to provide a secure and convenient delivery option for Amazon customers in the region who want to pick up their packages either at the time of commuting or even while going on or coming in from vacation. Customers can select this point as a pickup location on the checkout page of their order while shopping on Amazon.in.

According to Prakash Rochlani, Director, Amazon Logistics, the company is constantly leveraging its resources and technology to build initiatives which are grounded in customer convenience. "The learnings from our pickup kiosks across Mumbai has helped build our partnership with the Eastern Railway to provide another pickup option for customers in Kolkata as well,” said a release issued by the e-tailer.