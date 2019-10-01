Info-tech

Amazon partners with Vodafone to set up pick-up points for customers

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

Amazon.in on Tuesday announced its partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited to set up pick-up points in Vodafone stores for its customers.

The partnership will enable Amazon.in customers to choose their nearest Vodafone store as a pick-up point to collect their packages at a convenient time, it said in a statement.

Amazon India will leverage the wide reach of Vodafone stores to provide a “safe and convenient” option for customers who may not be available during the day to receive their package, the company said. Customers can select these points as a pick-up location on the checkout page of their order while shopping on Amazon.in.

Currently, the option to choose Vodafone store as a pick up point is available in nine cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore and Ahmedabad. Stores have been identified as pick up points based on high customer density to provide easy accessibility and convenience to Amazon customers.

Amazon.in aims to double its presence in the Vodafone store network by the end of 2019, it was stated.

Published on October 01, 2019
e-commerce and e-business
Vodafone India
Amazon.in
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bharti Airtel plans to raise up to $ 1 bn via bond issue by subsidiary