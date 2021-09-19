Amazon permanently banned over 600 Chinese brands for repeated violation of its policies: Report

Amazon has permanently banned more than 600 Chinese brands across 3,000 different seller accounts, according to reports.

The tech giant has banned these brands and accounts following five months of its global crackdown.

The number was first reported by the South China Morning Post. The report cited an interview for a state-owned television channel with an Amazon Asia VP. The company confirmed the same to The Verge.

An Amazon spokesperson told the Verge that the 600 brands were banned for repeatedly violating its policies knowingly and significantly violating, especially policies around review abuse.

The crackdown comes after reports by The Wall Street Journal regarding how certain companies like RavPower offered gift cards in exchange for reviews.

The tech giant had banned incentivized reviews in 2016.

In a report released earlier this year, Amazon had said that it has invested over $700 million and employed more than 10,000 people in 2020 to protect its stores from fraud and abuse.

The company’s 2020 Brand Protection Report detailed measures taken to crack down on counterfeits and ensure authentic products on its stores.

Furthermore, Amazon has blocked over 10 billion suspected bad listings before they were published in its store during the year, it had said.