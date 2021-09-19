Amazon permanently banned over 600 Chinese brands for repeated violation of its policies: Report

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Amazon has permanently banned more than 600 Chinese brands across 3,000 different seller accounts, according to reports.
The tech giant has banned these brands and accounts following five months of its global crackdown.
The number was first reported by the South China Morning Post. The report cited an interview for a state-owned television channel with an Amazon Asia VP. The company confirmed the same to The Verge.
An Amazon spokesperson told the Verge that the 600 brands were banned for repeatedly violating its policies knowingly and significantly violating, especially policies around review abuse.
The crackdown comes after reports by The Wall Street Journal regarding how certain companies like RavPower offered gift cards in exchange for reviews.
The tech giant had banned incentivized reviews in 2016.
In a report released earlier this year, Amazon had said that it has invested over $700 million and employed more than 10,000 people in 2020 to protect its stores from fraud and abuse.
The company’s 2020 Brand Protection Report detailed measures taken to crack down on counterfeits and ensure authentic products on its stores.
Furthermore, Amazon has blocked over 10 billion suspected bad listings before they were published in its store during the year, it had said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...