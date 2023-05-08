Amazon is looking to add an AI chatbot technology to Alexa, a report by Insider has revealed. The report noted that the voice assistant requires reanimation seemingly after generative AI like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard AI has taken over. Amazon launched a new male voice for Alexa users in India in February 2023.

The e-commerce giant relies on its own internally developed large language model (LLM) to power its Alexa. Amazon refers to its LLM as the Alexa Teacher Model. In addition, according to The Verge report, Disney is among the several partnerships that Amazon imagines alongside Lego.

Also read: New AI chatbot malware targets Facebook accounts

Amazon spokesperson has told Insider that the company is building a more generalised and capable model that will make Alexa more proactive and conversational. The ‘Alexa LLM Entertainment Use Cases’ section in the document reveals how the new AI system will particularly make media recommendations, news delivery, and storytelling more conversational.

Meanwhile, Amazon has added over 100 Prime Video Originals to its free ad-supported streaming platform, Freevee. This comes after the company announced a Prime subscription hike.

Also read: How to add nominee to National Pension Scheme account

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit