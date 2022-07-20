Amazon Prime braces for a major redesign overhaul

Amazon announced its plan to give a new look to its OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, starting this week. Amazon Prime Video has been carrying the same user interface and look all these years, since launch in 2011. The streaming platform have buckled up to provide its consumer an easier experience, much alike to its rivals - Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar.

The new roll out will be available on Android devices, and living room devices like, Smart TVs, Roku Apple, Android TV and gaming consoles.

New features to lookout for

An updated UI design: Amazon have made major changes to the OTT platform is a slicker and more intuitive main menu search bar. For making living room experience clutter free and interesting, Amazon Prime Video introduced a navigation menu on the left of the screen. The newly introduced navigation button has been neatly categorized in six sections - Home, Store, Find, Live TV, My Stuffs and Free with Ads. Further, there’s a sub-navigation feature available to browse by Content such as Movies, TV Shows, Sports - under Home section, and Channels, Rent or Buy - under Store section. Clearly separated contents: One of the major backlash Amazon Prime Video have always faced was about the contents that are available for the members of Prime and non-Prime. Every content that are listed under Prime subscription will be marked with a blue checkmark icon. The contents which one needs to buy, rent or subscribe, will have shopping bag icon. Trending list: Like Netflix, Amazon Prime will now have a ‘trending’ list. There will be a TOP 10 chart showing what’s trending, and will be reserved for Amazon Originals, Exclusives and Prime Video Cinema. Also, users will be able to see Super Carousel that positions content in the centre with large poster-style graphics. Search with 4K option: Amazon claims to simplify the search option with ‘Find’ section. Here one can filter searches based on specific titles, genres, or even 4K streaming quality. Sports gets highlighted: The sports section gets its own carousel highlighting leagues, events, and even teams that one is interested in. The OTT platform will now host sports documentaries, too. The Live TV will serve as the live streaming platform for sports and events.