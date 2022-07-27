Amazon Prime rolls out new design in India

A week earlier, Amazon teased reports about redesigning its OTT platform. Amazon finally upgraded its redesigned Prime Video for India this week, with a look similar to that of Netflix. Amazon aims to highlight its ‘broad content selection’ and make content search easier.

The latest roll out is available for Android devices, Smart TVs, Roku Apple, Android TV and gaming consoles.

Amazon Prime Video introduced a navigation menu, which has been neatly categorized in six sections - Home, Store, Find, Live TV, My Stuffs and Free with Ads. Every content listed for Prime members is marked with a blue checkmark icon. There’s a ‘TOP 10’ chart showing what’s trending on Amazon Originals, Exclusives and Prime Video Cinema. The new look has a ‘Find’ section for simplified searches.

Amazon Prime Video announced a new slate of 41 new original series, movies and co-productions in April. The slate contents will be in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and will be launched over a period of 24 months.

In line with recent developments, Amazon Prime Video sealed a content deal with Warner Bros last week.