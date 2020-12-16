Amazon redesigns Fire TV experience, here’s what’s new

Amazon is launching an all-new Fire TV experience which will be rolled out to devices beginning with the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

The new design includes a simplified main menu, find destination, more user profiles, and voice-first experience with Alexa.

The Menu will have simplified navigation to key destinations like Home, Find, Live, Library, and Profiles.

Users can discover popular content by clicking up and down to browse expanded rows of shows and movies.They can also access -- your apps, channels, and games with the ability to pin and rearrange the order of their apps on the menu.

“With supported streaming services, you can now scroll over the app icon to quickly peek at what’s inside and begin playback, or simply jump into the app itself,” Amazon said.

The menu bar will also feature a dedicated Live tab where users can access and browse content. The library option on the menu will provide quick access to the user’s watchlist. The home tab has also been redesigned with featured content tailored to each profile and its user’s viewing preferences. Users can also filter content including movies and TV shows from the newly designed Find tab.

The new experience also adds support for up to six user profiles on Fire TV.

“Profiles allow each user to access their viewing history, recommendations, watch list, live TV preferences, and select settings, including accessibility features. After setting up your Alexa Voice Profile, switching Fire TV profiles is as simple as saying “Alexa, switch to my profile,” explained Amazon.

Apart from this, Amazon will also provide Alexa Explore, a dedicated destination where users can discover popular Alexa features, view connected smart home devices, see stocks, among other features starting early next year.

The new Fire TV experience will be rolling out to third generation Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite customers over the coming weeks. Support for other Fire TV devices will be added early next year.