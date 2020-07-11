Amazon restricts, then un-restricts employees from using TikTok

Tech giant Amazon, which had earlier banned short video platform TikTok from employees’ mobile devices, lifted the ban in few hours, as per media reports.

Amazon wrote a mail to its employees stating that the previous email that asked them to remove TikTok was sent “in error.”

"There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok," the spokesperson said as cited in the CNN report.

The previous mail bound employees to not use the app on their mobile. Amazon wrote to employees: Due to security risks, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email. I f you have TikTok on your device, remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon mail. At this time, using TikTok from your Amazon laptop browser is allowed,” as per the screenshot of the mail independently published by multiple reporters on Twitter.

Within a few hours, Amazon shot back another mail saying that the previous guideline was sent by mistake.

Responding to Amazon’s ban, TikTok said that the e-commerce company had not communicated its concerns with the app before.

In a statement, TikTok noted as cited in the Verge report: "While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community.”

Recently, a new feature in iOS 14 revealed that the short-video platform was accessing users’ clipboard data on iOS devices despite promising its users that it would not access the data last year, Telegraph reported.

Lately, it has come to scrutiny by various political and tech echelons as they believe that the platform violates privacy guidelines and raises security concerns. India has already banned TikTok, while Australia and the United States are still mulling on banning the app.