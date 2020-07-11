Amazon restricts, then un-restricts employees from using TikTok

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Tech giant Amazon, which had earlier banned short video platform TikTok from employees’ mobile devices, lifted the ban in few hours, as per media reports.
Amazon wrote a mail to its employees stating that the previous email that asked them to remove TikTok was sent “in error.”
"There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok," the spokesperson said as cited in the CNN report.
The previous mail bound employees to not use the app on their mobile. Amazon wrote to employees: Due to security risks, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email. I f you have TikTok on your device, remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon mail. At this time, using TikTok from your Amazon laptop browser is allowed,” as per the screenshot of the mail independently published by multiple reporters on Twitter.
Within a few hours, Amazon shot back another mail saying that the previous guideline was sent by mistake.
Responding to Amazon’s ban, TikTok said that the e-commerce company had not communicated its concerns with the app before.
In a statement, TikTok noted as cited in the Verge report: "While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community.”
Recently, a new feature in iOS 14 revealed that the short-video platform was accessing users’ clipboard data on iOS devices despite promising its users that it would not access the data last year, Telegraph reported.
Lately, it has come to scrutiny by various political and tech echelons as they believe that the platform violates privacy guidelines and raises security concerns. India has already banned TikTok, while Australia and the United States are still mulling on banning the app.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...