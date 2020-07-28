Amazon revamps Alexa app, lends more focus on personalisation

Amazon on Tuesday launched an updated version of its Alexa mobile app for consumers.

The tech giant has updated its AI assistant app to be more focused on personalisation. The app’s home screen has been revamped in terms of design, including navigation.

Customers will now be able to see personalised suggestions on their home screen based on their preferences like accessing reminders, listening to an Audible Book or accessing their shopping list.

Access to AI assistant Alexa has also been simplified. Users can now see the Alexa button at the top of the home screen for easier access.

Amazon had recently announced a hands-free experience for Alexa. Users can access a hands-free Alexa experience through the updated app as well. They can activate the voice assistant without pressing the button by saying ‘Alexa’ whenever the app is open on the screen.

The ‘More’ option has now been moved to the bottom navigation bar, while features such as Reminders, Routines, Skills,and Settings, among others, have been shifted up.

The update will be rolled out on Android and iOS devices worldwide over the next month, Amazon said.