Amazon has quietly launched Prime Gaming, a subscription service that provides users with a number of titles, to its audience in India.

Prime Gaming service offers users access to varied mobile, PC and Mac games, as well as in-game loot at zero cost. Each month, the Amazon team adds new titles to its service.

Amazon Prime Gaming for India

Few of the free games available on the platform for Indian audience are League of Legends, DeathLoop, Quake, COD Season 1, EA Madden 23, FIFA 23, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Amazon Prime Gaming in India comes with a cost of about ₹1,500 per year ($18 per year).