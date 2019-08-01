Amazon signs lease pact with GMR Airport City

E-commerce giant Amazon.in has signed a lease agreement with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand its largest fulfilment centre (FC) in the country. The existing FC, which is spread across 4 lakh square feet, will now be expanded by another 1.80 lakh sft.

With this agreement, the total processing area of Amazon.in in Telangana has gone up to 8.50 lakh sft. Amazon has three fulfilment centers in Hyderabad with more than 32 lakh cubic feet of storage space and two sorting centers in Hyderabad with 1 lakh sft of processing capacity. It has about 1.70 lakh sellers in the State.

“With the further expansion of our largest fulfilment centre, we empower thousands of local sellers to use the local infrastructure,” Akhil Saxena, Vice-President, Customer Fulfilment (Asia) of Amazon, has said.

“With new infrastructure, we are able to impact local communities through full time and part-time job creation and skilling across the state and the country,” the e-commerce company said in a release.

GMR Airport Land Development, a subsidiary of the GMR group, is developing the Airport City here.