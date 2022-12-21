Matter support that provides easy pairing or ‘Fast Pair’ has been rolled out for Amazon Echo devices, and now, the company seeks to expand the Matter support to iOS platform.

In the first phase of the rollout, Amazon integrated Matter support to its Echo devices through Wi-Fi for smart plugs, smart bulbs, and smart switches. The first phase by Amazon for Matter rollout included only Android compatibility as Amazon needs its apps to support new APIs.

Amazon also said that it plans to bring Matter compatibility to more accessories and Echo devices, and include Thread protocol and iOS, which can be expected in the early 2023. Amazon said it will announce the second phase of rollout at CES 2023, which will take place from January 5 to January 8.