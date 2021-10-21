Amazon to hike Prime membership prices in India

Amazon is set to increase Amazon Prime membership prices in India soon.

The price of the yearly subscription is set to increase by 50 per cent to ₹1,499 from the current price of ₹999. Amazon will announce the exact date of price change at a later time.

The monthly cost of membership will be raised to ₹179 from ₹129, while the quarterly cost will increase from ₹329 to ₹459. The tech giant has updated these new costs on its website.

"Since the launch five years ago in IN, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers," the company said on its website, stating why it was increasing the membership costs.

Once the change comes into effect, existing Prime members can continue their membership for the duration of their membership plan at the current price. However, after the price change, they can choose to renew their membership at the new price.

The price will also increase for customers who joined Prime using plans offered by their telecom operators.

Prices will also be revised for subscribers aged between 18–24, who received discounted membership pricing under a Prime Youth offer since May.