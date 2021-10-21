Amazon to hike Prime membership prices in India

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Amazon is set to increase Amazon Prime membership prices in India soon.
The price of the yearly subscription is set to increase by 50 per cent to ₹1,499 from the current price of ₹999. Amazon will announce the exact date of price change at a later time.
The monthly cost of membership will be raised to ₹179 from ₹129, while the quarterly cost will increase from ₹329 to ₹459. The tech giant has updated these new costs on its website.
"Since the launch five years ago in IN, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers," the company said on its website, stating why it was increasing the membership costs.
Once the change comes into effect, existing Prime members can continue their membership for the duration of their membership plan at the current price. However, after the price change, they can choose to renew their membership at the new price.
The price will also increase for customers who joined Prime using plans offered by their telecom operators.
Prices will also be revised for subscribers aged between 18–24, who received discounted membership pricing under a Prime Youth offer since May.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...