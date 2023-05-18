Amazon.com plans to invest $12.7 billion in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030, joining other global tech giants in betting on growth in the nation’s digital economy.

The US company’s cloud business, which has data centres in Hyderabad and Mumbai , already invested $3.7 billion in India from 2016 to 2022, it said in a statement on Thursday. The fresh outlay will include spending on construction, server computers, and telecommunications infrastructure.

Global tech companies from Apple Inc to Netflix Inc are expanding in the world’s most populous country with services, such as video streaming and online retailing, while Wall Street banks and global insurers have long-operated tech centres in the country. Such businesses are accelerating the growth of India’s cloud services market, which researcher, IDC, sees growing at an average rate of 23% a year to reach $13 billion in 2026.

To fuel its web services business, Amazon said it has trained more than 4 million people in India with cloud skills since 2017 and invested in six utility-scale renewable energy projects.