Amazon to let users share clips from Amazon Original series and movies on Prime

Amazon is enabling select users to share content from Amazon Original series and movies on Prime directly from the platform.

The feature is currently available for iOS users in the United States.

"Now you can send scenes from your favorite Amazon Original series—straight from your phone," Amazon announced in a blog post.

"With X-Ray technology, Prime Video customers can now share their favorite clips from select Amazon Original series with friends and family on social media, or via direct message," it added.

The feature will be enabled for iPhone users with version 8.41 (or later) of the Prime Video app, The Verge reported.

This feature is currently enabled only for select series- The Boys (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax, with more Amazon Original movies and series to follow.

How it works

Users can share a clip while watching an episode in the Prime Video app on their phone by clicking on the “Share a clip” button. This will pause the show and open a clip, edit, and share screen.

"Prime Video will generate a 30-second clip of what you just watched, and you will be able to move the clip forward or backward to fine-tune," Amazon explained.

Users will also be able to preview the clip before sharing.

Once they're done and ready to share a clip, they can tap the “Share” icon on the screen, and can upload it via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp.