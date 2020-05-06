Amazon to provide gaming benefits for Prime members in India

Amazon India on Wednesday launched a new gaming benefit for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon will provide access to an array of mobile gaming content for free to its Prime members in India under the new benefit.

Users with Prime membership can access free in-game content such as collectable characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments across mobile games.

Starting today, Prime members can also get content from international mobile games such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang apart from popular Indian mobile games like World Cricket Championship.

The content line-up at launch includes a Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and hero and skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

“Prime members can also look forward to upcoming content launches from top games like Ludo King and more. The selection will be refreshed on a regular basis with new games and content launches planned every month,” Amazon said.

“We recognize the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content free to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India citing the #PlayApartTogether initiative by World Health Organization (WHO) amid the prevailing global Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime members can leverage the gaming benefits by visiting the gaming section on Amazon India’s website on any device. From there, they can view the complete list of available and upcoming mobile game content. Games can be downloaded on all app stores. Prime members can log in to the game with their Amazon credentials to access the in-game content and benefits.

Amazon has over 150 million paid Prime members across the globe. Apart from gaming, users with Prime membership in India get other benefits such as free shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading apart from early access to shopping deals.