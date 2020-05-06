Amazon to provide gaming benefits for Prime members in India

At your service, with mask and gloves!
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
Amazon India on Wednesday launched a new gaming benefit for Amazon Prime members.
Amazon will provide access to an array of mobile gaming content for free to its Prime members in India under the new benefit.
Users with Prime membership can access free in-game content such as collectable characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments across mobile games.
Starting today, Prime members can also get content from international mobile games such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang apart from popular Indian mobile games like World Cricket Championship.
The content line-up at launch includes a Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and hero and skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.
“Prime members can also look forward to upcoming content launches from top games like Ludo King and more. The selection will be refreshed on a regular basis with new games and content launches planned every month,” Amazon said.
“We recognize the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content free to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India citing the #PlayApartTogether initiative by World Health Organization (WHO) amid the prevailing global Covid-19 pandemic.
Prime members can leverage the gaming benefits by visiting the gaming section on Amazon India’s website on any device. From there, they can view the complete list of available and upcoming mobile game content. Games can be downloaded on all app stores. Prime members can log in to the game with their Amazon credentials to access the in-game content and benefits.
Amazon has over 150 million paid Prime members across the globe. Apart from gaming, users with Prime membership in India get other benefits such as free shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading apart from early access to shopping deals.
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
A one-man mission invokes Gandhian principles to make renewable power a household agenda. Preeti Mehra reports
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...