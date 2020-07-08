Amazon to pump $308.02 million in its Indian outlet

American multinational conglomerate Amazon.com Inc has pumped in $308.02 million in Amazon Seller Services, an Indian unit, to push further its business at a time when the world economy is wrapping its head around the economic losses caused by the pandemic, Reuters reported.

The company’s Indian outlet promised that it would employ around 50,000 temporary workers. The drive would be carried out to meet the unprecedented surge in demand in online shopping in the country.

The company, which competes with Walmart Inc’s Flipkart in India, has been planning to expand its seller network in India.

Indian laws grant permission to foreign e-commerce companies to function as “market places,” which connects buyers to sellers online.

When India witnessed a nationwide lockdown, the e-commerce platform aided small shops to go online to sell essentials, thus penetrating deeper into the Indian market.

Earlier this year, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced a $1 billion investment to bring over 10 million small businesses online in India by 2025.