Amazon to soon launch voice shopping experience in Hindi

Amazon is expanding its regional language offering in India with the launch of voice shopping experience in Hindi in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the festive season, Amazon India on Monday also announced that customers can now access Amazon.in in Marathi and Bengali in addition to the five previously available languages namely, Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Users can now manage their account information, track their orders and view order history in the language of their preference during the festive season.

The upcoming launch of the voice shopping experience in Hindi follows the launch of Voice shopping in English in 2020.

"With this launch, customers will simply be able to use their voice in Hindi to search for products or check their order status," Amazon said in an official release.

To access the voice shopping experience in Hindi, customers will need to update their Amazon app via Play Store.

Once updated, they can open the app, set their preferred app language to Hindi and click on the mic icon displayed beside the search bar.

The voice offering will be available only for Android devices.

“Our aim with regional language shopping experience is to make ecommerce accessible, relevant and convenient for customers. Every month, tens of millions of customers visit Amazon.in in regional languages and 90 per cent of the customers are from tier 2 and below cities. This festive season we are happy to expand the Amazon.in experience for our customers in Marathi and Bengali.” said Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Amazon India.

“Since the launch of voice shopping, we are humbled to see by the adoption of voice by Amazon.in customers to fulfil their shopping needs has grown by 2X year-on-year. We will continue to focus on bringing new features for our customers on voice to make their shopping experience exciting and fulfilling,” added Thota.

The e-commerce major has been bullish on localisation and regional language offerings in voice and video.

For example, since June 2020, Amazon India has introduced seller registration and account management services in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali. Amazon Alexa, a cloud-based voice service that powers the Echo range of smart speaker, is available in English and Hindi and also understands proper nouns in various languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu etc.