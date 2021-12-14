Amazon Web Services to add 30 new local zones in 21 countries

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced adding 30 new AWS zones in over 21 countries, starting 2022. These countries will be in North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia (including India), and Australia.

Local zones are types of infrastructure deployment that places compute, storage, database, and other select AWS services close to large population and industry centres that help deliver innovative applications requiring single-digit millisecond latency closer to end users and on-premises installations. The company currently has 14 local zones in the US with a subset of AWS services like Amazon EC2, Amazon EBS, Amazon ECS, Amazon EKS and Amazon VPC.

In the keynote at AWS re:Invent 2021, Adam Selipsky said, “the cloud has become not just another tech revolution, but an enabler of a fundamental shift in the way that business functions. Analysts estimate that 5 per cent to 15 per cent of IT spending has moved to the cloud and despite what feels like a massive adoption, we are just getting started.”

Further, AWS has also announced two new initiatives to make machine learning more accessible for anyone interested in learning and experimenting with the technology. The AWS AI and ML Scholarship is a new $10 million education and scholarship program, aimed at preparing under-represented and under-served students globally for careers in machine learning.

The program will use AWS DeepRacer and the new AWS DeepRacer Student League to teach students foundational ML (machine learning) concepts through hands-on experience training ML models for autonomous race cars, while providing educational content centred on ML fundamentals.