Amazon Web Services VP quits in dismay over warehouse whistleblowers’ firing

Tim Bray, Vice President and a senior engineer at Amazon Web Services has recently resigned from his post in response to the recent firing of “whistleblowers” by its parent company Amazon.

“May 1st was my last day as a VP and Distinguished Engineer at Amazon Web Services,” Bray wrote in a recent blog post.

“I quit in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of Covid-19,” he said.

Bray detailed the overall situation under which multiple whistleblowers who criticized the company and raised issues over its treatment of warehouse workers during Covid-19 were recently fired by the tech major.

“Stories surfaced of unrest in Amazon warehouses, workers raising alarms about being uninformed, unprotected, and frightened. Official statements claimed every possible safety precaution was being taken,” Bray wrote.

Amazon has drawn major flak during the current crisis following a slew of complaints about the condition of its warehouses and the treatment of the warehouse workers who had said that they lack protective equipment and are kept in the dark about co-workers having tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report in the Verge.

A New York warehouse worker Chris Smalls was fired back in March for organizing a strike urging better safety conditions, according to a Bloomberg report.

“Then a worker organizing for better safety conditions was fired, and brutally insensitive remarks appeared in leaked executive meeting notes where the focus was on defending Amazon “talking points,” Bray wrote.

Warehouse workers reached out to Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) for support. AECJ is a group formed by Amazon techies to urge for better measures to prevent climate change.

“They responded by internally promoting a petition and organizing a video call for Thursday, April 16 featuring warehouse workers from around the world, with guest activist Naomi Klein. An announcement sent to internal mailing lists on Friday April 10th was apparently the flashpoint. Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, two visible AECJ leaders, were fired on the spot that day,” Bray explained.

Amazon had fired six workers including Cunningham and Costa, who had called for better safety precautions.

“The victims weren’t abstract entities but real people; here are some of their names: Courtney Bowden, Gerald Bryson, Maren Costa, Emily Cunningham, Bashir Mohammed, and Chris Smalls,” bray wrote.

Bray said that AWS was a “different story.” It was Amazon’s overall actions considering the situation fo the warehouse workers that had led him to resign.

“Remaining an Amazon VP would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised. So I resigned.

At the end of the day, it’s all about power balances. The warehouse workers are weak and getting weaker, what with mass unemployment and (in the US) job-linked health insurance,” he said. “Any plausible solution has to start with increasing their collective strength.”

“Amazon Web Services (the “Cloud Computing” arm of the company), where I worked, is a different story. It treats its workers humanely, strives for work/life balance, struggles to move the diversity needle (and mostly fails, but so does everyone else), and is by and large an ethical organization. I genuinely admire its leadership,” he said.