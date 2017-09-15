Amazon.in expands large appliances and TV categories in Kerala

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Amazon.in has expanded its large appliances and TV categories in Kerala, considering the growth rate of these specific categories in the online market place.
Kerala's high customer demand has been encouraging, registering a two-time growth, and there has been a shift towards premium-end products. HD & smart TVs, frontload washing machines, microwaves and refrigerators have emerged as the largest selling brands, Suchit Subhas, Category Leader – Appliances & Automotive, Amazon India said.
BPL is the largest selling brand in the State, growing over eight times since its exclusive launch on Amazon.in earlier this year, he told reporters here.
Currently, Amazon.in offers a selection of over 5,000 products and about 120 exclusives under large appliances and TVs. Moreover, the launch of videos to show 360 degrees of a product has given customers a touch-and-feel experience, making their selection in a transparent way, he said, adding that Amazon.in had started online sales by the end of 2016, and large appliances are the fastest growing category, recording a 400 per cent growth.
According to Manmohan Ganesh, Head of Corporate Strategy, BPL Ltd, the company is making to get into the large appliances market by making available its entire product portfolio online. “We have started offering consumer durables in Amazon.in by May this year, realising that online is the future as it gives customers a wider choice and lower cost,” Ganesh said.
To a question, he said that company had completely stopped offline sales due to high establishment costs and the higher cost could be passed on to consumers to ensure a better response.
Once a most popular consumer brand, Ganesh said the launch of BPL brand in Kerala was an obvious homecoming and the entry into the State with Amazon.in witnessed a tremendous growth in the large appliances and TV category, posting a 300 per cent growth. Of this, TVs and washing machines are more in demand, he added.
