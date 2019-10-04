Amazon.in has over half a million sellers on board

Inside Le Locle’s watch factories
The pace at which Amazon.in has been growing can be gauged from the fact that it now has about 5,00,000 (half a million) sellers on its online platform, and added 1,20,000 sellers to its fold last year.
Amazon, which is in its sixth year in India, has 50 fulfilment centres across 13 States, offering 26 million sq.ft. of storage space. It has added 6 million sq.ft. space last year.
The e-commerce giant covers about 99.6 per cent of the pin codes in India, according to senior executives of Amazon India.
Fashion and clothing have emerged amongst the fastest growing segments. During the ongoing Great Indian Shopping Festival, which ends on the Friday midnight (October 4), more than a million units of apparel were sold on a single day, Arun Sirdeshmukh, Business Head, Amazon Fashion India, said.
Interacting with media in Hyderabad at the Amazon festive Yatra, he said new customers come on board to shop on Amazon fashion, were a number of new brands are showcased during the festive season and the deliveries in over 200 cities will made within two days.
This year’s Great Indian Festival, which was held from September 29 to October 4, showcased a wide selection of smart phones, large appliances and TVs, kitchen products, fashion, consumables among a host of other new categories with various finance options. It also offered deals on these items.
To propagate the message, it has been hosting Amazon Festive Yatra, a unique house-on-wheels, bringing the best of India together at one place. With three special trucks, the Yatra will visit 13 cities, covering 6,000 km throughout the festive season, providing an opportunity for its customers, sellers to engage and share insights.
Amazon sees the festival as an opportunity to bring the next 100 million customers online, many of them could potentially be from Tier-3 and Tier-4 towns.
Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience and Marketing, Amazon India, said, “Over 5,00,000 from across India have chosen Amazon.in as their market place to celebrate this festive season.”
Referring to the growing number of its prime customers, he said in the last 18 months the membership has gone up by 100 per cent.
