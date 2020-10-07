Amazon.in launches online reserved train ticket bookings with zero fees

Amazon India, an e-commerce platform, has partnered with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), to provide their customers a facility to book reserved train tickets on Amazon, as per the company’s official release.

With this launch, Amazon Pay adds another travel category by offering its customers a one-stop-shop for booking flights, bus and train tickets.

Amazon.in said that it has waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges.

The company noted that with this new offering, customers will be able to check seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon app. They can also pre-load money into their Amazon Pay Balance wallet.

Amazon.in stated that it has presented its customers with a variety of self-serve options, such as live checking of PNR status (for ticket booked on Amazon only), downloads and cancellations of tickets booked on Amazon.

The e-commerce company said customers paying through Amazon Pay Balance will get instant refund in case of cancellations or booking failures.

According to Amazon, the feature is open to Android and iOS app users. Customers can book their tickets by clicking the trains/ travel category under the Amazon Pay tab. From there, they can select their route/travel dates and get a list of all available trains.

In case customers need to cancel a ticket, they can do so under the ‘Your Orders’ section. They can also seek 24x7 help through an Amazon helpline over phone and chat.

Speaking on the launch, Vikas Bansal, Director - Amazon Pay, said, “We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers. Last year, we launched flights and bus ticket bookings on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers.”

He added: “Over the course of time, the Amazon app has become the one-stop destination for shopping and payment of several other use cases. Customers love the convenience we offer of shopping and paying — all in one single app.”