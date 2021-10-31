Amazon festival sales draws 79% of new customers from small towns, cities

During the month-long festial season sale on Amazon, 79 per cent of new customers came from tier-2 and -3 towns like Ernakulam, Guntur, Krishna, Godavari and others, according to a release by the company.

Similar signs of increased digital penetration in India were observed across all Amazon offerings. Prime also saw 3 out of 5 sign-ups coming from small cities such as Nalgonda, Chandrapur, Alwar, Hassan, Bijnor, Malda and Itanagar. Further, one of two 2 Prime members who shopped during the festival season was from the small towns and cities.

There was also a 1.2 times jump in the number of customers shopping using Amazon pay credit offerings as compared to last year. Amazon noted that three out of four EMI shoppers this season came from Tier-2 and -3 cities, Amazon Pay Later completed three million registrations during the Great Indian Festival and 2.6 times more customers signed up for credit instruments (Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit card) compared to regular days.

In addition to increased customer adoption from small towns and cities, there was also more than 46 per cent increase in new MSMEs who created a business account with Amazon Business during the Great Indian Festival as compared to 2020. Over 360,000 MSME buyers participated on Amazon Business during the sale.

Smart phone buying

Further, more than 10 lakh customers purchased a smartphone on Amazon.in for the first time and over 84 per cent of mid-range segment of smartphones bought were 5G-ready. Customers also showed interest in gardening tools, with more than one lakh customers purchasing gardening products like pots, tools and soil supplements from Amazon for the first time. Fitness and grooming continued to be a trend with electric bikes and geared bikes being among the most purchased. In Apparel, there was a shift from WFH essentials to festive clothing like women’s kurti’s, women’s ethnic wear, men's t-shirts, among other trends.

Special focus

Local shops which were pegged as a special focus area for Amazon this festive season, clocked a two-time spike and sold over 10 products every minute. Top-performing sellers under the Local Shops on Amazon program included SMILE- BOX, Liteon Bangalore, HomeUPS Chennai (Kitchen- Inverters & Batteries), Peps Industries (Mattress) and E-Sales India (Washing Machine, Refrigerator, AC, TV).

Most preferred categories from Local Shops on Amazon were major appliances, kitchen, home entertainment (TV’s), furniture, home, lawn & garden, and grocery.

Start-ups and brands associated with the Amazon Launchpad program sold a unique product every 2.5 seconds with the preferred categories being gift hampers, specialty lighting, health & wellness, women's sarees and speakers. Springfit Enjoy Stress Free Sleep, Sleepsutraa, Desidiya, GOODAIR, and Navlik saw the most traction in this segment.