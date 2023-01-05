Amazon Inc.’s custom-built ‘Hey Disney!’ will soon be available for purchase for home use. This comes after the tech giant, in collaboration with Disney, announced plans for the voice assistant in September 2021, according to a report by TechCrunch.

It was unveiled to the public at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

‘Hey Disney!’ was the first voice assistant after Alexa to be incorporated into Amazon’s Echo devices. Until now, it has been installed at select Disney Resort hotels as a free service.

The ‘Disney Magical Companion’ is the guide for the voice assistant.

Also read: Amazon mulls launching standlone app for sports content

This Disney partnership allows Amazon access to the entertainment company’s intellectual property. Hence, ‘Hey Disney’ is packed with features such as interactive trivia, ‘soundscapes’ inspired by Disney films, and supported voices from popular Disney characters, as per the report.

According to TechCrunch, ‘Hey Disney!’ will be available to US customers later this year, although a launch date was not specified.

Also read: Amazon adds free music videos, ad-supported content to Fire TV

Amazon’s first wave of job cuts fell the hardest on the Devices and Services group, which works on Alexa and Echo. In a recent move, the tech giant has announced that it will be laying off more than 18,000 employees.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit