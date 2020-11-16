Amazon’s STEP to speed up sellers’ growth

Amazon.in today announced the launch of STEP, a performance-based benefits programme designed to help its 7 lakh sellers accelerate their growth on Amazon.in.

STEP simplifies the seller experience by providing customised and actionable recommendations which help sellers improve key customer experience metrics and in turn, their growth. By improving performance, sellers can unlock benefits across multiple levels. These benefits include fee waivers, faster disbursement cycles, priority seller support and free account management. STEP puts sellers in charge of their success on Amazon.in by helping them track their performance, benefits and growth in real-time through the STEP Dashboard on Seller Central, its portal for sellers.

STEP enables sellers to improve key seller controllable metrics such as cancellation rate, late dispatch rate, return rate, among others. Starting 1 December 2020, all sellers on Amazon.in will enjoy ‘Standard’ benefits up to 31 March 2021, and effective 1 April 2021 will be eligible for more benefits based on their performance. All sellers will get an opportunity to upgrade their level and corresponding benefits based on their performance every quarter.

Revised fee structure

With the launch of STEP, Amazon is introducing its revised fee structure. The revised fees, effective 1 December 2020, are linked to STEP levels and include waiver on weight handling fees and lightning deal fees as part of STEP benefits. In addition, there will be reduction in closing fee charges for products in low price range (₹250-500) and zero disposal fees for items shipped from Amazon fulfilment centres.

Manish Tiwary, VP Amazon India, said, “STEP empowers sellers of all sizes and tenure to drive their growth on Amazon.in by focusing on their performance on key metrics which matter to customers. We have spent time obsessing over every detail of the STEP programme and carefully crafting each element to ensure our valuable sellers can provide a great customer experience and in turn, grow and be successful on Amazon.in.”