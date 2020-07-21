Ambrane rolls out ‘Bass Twins’ TWS bluetooth earbuds at an affordable price

Ambrane, an Indian mobile accessories brand, on Tuesday, launched its True Wireless ‘Bass Twins’ with Voice Assistance and 14 hours playtime.

Ambrane mentioned in its official release that the Bass Twins are designed for everyday use and claims that they would be a comfortable fit for all.

The company further noted that the wireless earbuds have a sports-focussed in-ear fit design, which makes the earbuds secured within the confines of the ear.

The earbuds come with high fidelity sound drivers that deliver an immersive listening experience with strong bass and crisp HD sound. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, the earbuds pair seamlessly with any Bluetooth-enabled devices, Ambrane further claimed.

The earbuds feature MFB control through which users can activate voice assistance (Hey Siri or Google Assistant), control music, and accept and reject calls, Ambrane noted.

The earbuds have a battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge, and an operational range of 10m.

The earbuds, priced at ₹1,999, are available on Amazon and Flipkart and come with 12 months warranty. The earbuds are available in the black colour option.