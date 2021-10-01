Ambrish Jain steps down as COO of Vodafone Idea

Scripting a survival
Vodafone Idea announced today that after a 20 years stint, Ambrish Jain, Chief Operating Officer, will be retiring from the services of Vodafone Idea at the end of October 2021. Ambrish started his career more than 40 years back. He has been part of the telecom industry in India since the mid-90s when the first licenses were issued.
Abhijit Kishore, currently Chief Enterprise Business Officer, will take over as the Chief Operating Officer effective November 1. “Abhijit has wide experience in the telecom space and has worked extensively in Enterprise and Consumer Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Operations’” said the press note. He joined the Company in March 2015 and has held leadership roles in Consumer Operations and Enterprise.
Arvind Nevatia, currently Cluster Business Head – Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh, will take over as Chief Enterprise Business Officer effective November 1.
Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, VIL said, “Ambrish has had a significant impact on not just the evolution of the company, but the Indian Telecom sector. We thank him for his contributions. Vi has great depth in its management talent pool and practises the philosophy of providing career growth opportunities to our internal talent. I congratulate Abhijit and Arvind as they move into their new roles.”
