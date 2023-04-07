Chip maker AMD has launched the AMD Alveo MA35D media accelerator that comes with two 5 nanometer (nm) application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based video processing units (VPUs). This makes the processing of video content and its streaming much easier and faster.

This, AMD says, will power a new era of live interactive streaming services at scale.

“We worked closely with our customers and partners to understand not just their technical requirements, but their infrastructure challenges in deploying high-volume, interactive streaming services profitably,” Dan Gibbons, General Manager of AECG Data Center Group of AMD, said.

“We developed the Alveo MA35D with an ASIC architecture tailored to meet the specific needs of these providers to reduce both capital and operating expenses for delivering immersive experiences to their users and content creators at scale,” he said.

By performing all video processing functions on the VPU, data movement between the CPU and accelerator is minimised, reducing overall latency. The accelerator features an integrated AI processor and dedicated video quality engines designed to improve the quality of experience at reduced bandwidth.

Availability

The new accelerators are sampling now with production shipments expected in the third quarter. To accelerate development, an early access program is available to qualified customers with comprehensive documentation and software tools for architectural exploration. The Alveo MA35D is priced at $1,595, AMD said in a statement on Friday.