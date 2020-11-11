Amdocs extends partnership with Airtel

Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, said on Wednesday that it has extended its partnership with Bharti Airtel (Airtel), to enable world-class service experience for Airtel’s postpaid mobile and broadband customers.

As part of the new multi-year agreement, Airtel postpaid mobile and broadband customers will be migrated to Amdocs’ modern digital business system under the managed services model for more rapid delivery of new digital customer experiences, Amdocs said in a statement.

Business agility

Airtel will be using Amdocs’ SmartOps (Smart Operations) platform, which uses high-end artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities to identify and proactively heal application issues, to accelerate application delivery using automation and DevOps methodologies. Digitising multiple applications will empower Airtel to increase business agility and efficiency as well as speed time to market for new services, it said.

“Every day, it’s a race to continually raise the bar and reimagine a customer’s experience as expectations are at an all-time high. With world-leading, engineering-driven telecom operations and managed services from Amdocs, Airtel will be able to simplify its processes, improve operational efficiencies and ultimately accelerate its pace to delivering even more amazing digital customer experiences,” Gil Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs, said.