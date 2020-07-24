Ameyo to roll out remote solutions for sales, on-boarding, customer service

Ameyo, a provider of omnichannel customer engagement technology, plans to roll out products with remote solutions for sales, on-boarding and customer service.

“Contact centres are going to play a pivotal role in post-Covd-19 times, as they provide the last line of human interaction between brands and consumers. We are bullish about the next wave of growth with our new product launches that enable brands with remote solutions for sales, on-boarding, customer service, and collection use cases," Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and Global Sales & Marketing Head at Ameyo, said in a press statement.

Ameyo plans to launch a series of solutions in the AI space, using its own IP as well as by partnering with market leaders in the space. The firm has invested in AI to use sentiment analysis in the routing of interactions and is planning to use it for three main purposes i.e. Intelligent Routing, Assisted Service, and Quality Monitoring. Geographically, it will continue to expand into newer markets in South-East Asia, ME, and Africa and has recently entered South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Bahrain, and Vietnam.

The company, with an employee strength of 400-plus, initially started off with solutions for contact centre channels such as voice and email, and now caters to all social media and chat platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Play Store, Instagram, Twitter, and Viber.

Over the last few years, Ameyo has been pivoting its revenue model from licences to a subscription business, with 50 per cent recurring revenue of Rs 45 crore in FY 19-20, the statement said.

The firm has a presence in 60-plus countries with international business contributing to almost 43 per cent of the turnover at Rs 38.4 crore

"With COVID-19 and the focus on digital transformation, our growth has been accelerated. We will continue to focus on creating solutions for the unique problems of emerging geographies,” Bishal Lachhiramka, Co-founder & CEO, Ameyo, said.

During Q1, 2020, Ameyo added HDFC ERGO General Insurance, Sridhar Insurance, Apollo Health and Lifestyle, Zolo, BYJU’S and others. It recently launched the RBI compliant Video KYC engagement platform with omnichannel capabilities that allows Regulated Entities (REs) to reduce on-boarding drop-offs by 20 per cent and reduce the cost of KYC by 90 per cent. The solution is built for scale and operates even at low Internet bandwidth and a variety of devices to target the masses.