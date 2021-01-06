Amid regulatory scrutiny, Alibaba to raise $5 billion via bonds this month

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
China’s Alibaba Group Holding plans to raise at least $5 billion through the sale of a US dollar-denominated bond this month, four people with knowledge of the matter said, amid regulatory scrutiny of co-founder Jack Ma’s empire.
Depending on investor response, proceeds could reach $8 billion, which the e-commerce leader is likely to use for general corporate expenditure, one of the people said.
The fund-raising will be a test of investor sentiment towards Alibaba, coming months after an October speech from billionaire Ma about regulation stifling innovation that led to the halting of affiliate Ant Group’s $37-billion stock market listing.
Ma’s absence from public view in the intervening time has fuelled social-media speculation over his whereabouts.
The bond sale plan, including timeline, is not finalised andis subject to change, the people said, all of whom declined tobe identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Alibaba declined to comment. Since Ma’s speech, Chinese regulators have begun anantitrust probe into Alibaba and ordered fintech Ant to change its lending and other consumer finance businesses, including the creation of a holding company to meet capital requirements.
Regulators are also reviewing Ant’s equity investments in dozens of companies, and considering whether to instruct the firm to divest of some, Reuters reported last month.
Alibaba’s international bond offering, if finalised, would be the group’s third, Refinitiv data showed. It sold an $8 billion US dollar bond in 2014, and a $7 billion tranche in2017, the data showed.
With its latest float, Alibaba will join a slew of Asian companies that in recent months have taken advantage of cheaper borrowing costs and abundant liquidity in global markets.
The terms of the offering were not immediately known. Two of the people said marketing documents were likely to be available as soon as next week, and that the tenure of the bond is likelyto be 10 years.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RBL Bank. The stock gained 4.6 per cent ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1415140214381450 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...